Chinese Military Base in Cuba not True, says Cuban Foreign Minister





Havana, June 12 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez made a statement describing as false statements by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken about an alleged Chinese military spy base operating in Cuba. Up next CAN publishes the statement as published on the Cuban Foreign Ministry’s website:



Statement by Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, Minister of Foreign Affairs



The assertions made by the US Secretary of State about the presence of a Chinese spy base in Cuba are false, totally false. Cuba’s standing on this subject is clear and unequivocal.



These are unfounded allegations.



The aim is to use them as a pretext to maintain the economic blockade against Cuba and the measures of maximum pressure that have strengthened it in recent years, and which have been increasingly rejected by the international community, as well as inside the United States. The rejection includes the demand to remove Cuba from the arbitrary list of States Sponsors of Terrorism.



Cuba is not a threat to the United States or any other country. The United States implements a policy that threatens and punishes the entire Cuban population on a daily basis.



The US has imposed and owns tens of military bases in our region and also maintains, against the will of the Cuban people, a military base in the territory that it illegally occupies in the province of Guantánamo.



We are witnessing a new disinformation operation, similar to the many others in the United States throughout its long history of hostility against our country.