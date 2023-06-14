Cuban Men Rescued after Falling in Deep Well





Havana, June 12 (ACN) After falling to the bottom of a 15-meter-deep well during heavy rains in the locality of Micara, eastern province of Holguin, Fernando Herrera Ramirez was rescued after a 26-hour dark underground stay.



After his rescue, Herrera was driven in an ambulance to the local Guillermo Luis Fernandez hospital, in the locality of Moa, according to local media reports.



Doctor Noel Argota, head of the Medical Urgency services, said that Herrera is stable, in good conditions, though he will remain hospitalized till intensive care specialists do their evaluation to prescribe any specific treatment, according to the local government.



Herrera, 63, was working on maintenance in the well when a landslide pushed him into the hole.



A rescue team along local government authorities flocked to the place and stayed there until the man was rescued.

