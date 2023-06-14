Cuban Thanks Principality of Andorra for Donation





Havana, June 12 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez extended his gratitude to the Principality of Andorra for a donation of poly-aluminum roof tiles to help rebuild Cuban homes affected by natural disasters.



Minister Rodriguez also thanked Mexico for its support to make the donation reach Cuba.



The donation was shipped onboard the Mexican ship Papaloapan as part of a solidarity accord for the island between Mexico and the Municipality of Andorra to contribute to the reconstruction of Cuban homes affected by the ravaging passage of hurricane Ian on western Cuba last year.



Andorra, officially the Principality of Andorra, is a sovereign landlocked country and microstate on the Iberian Peninsula, in the eastern Pyrenees, bordered by France to the north and Spain to the south.



Andorra is the sixth-smallest state in Europe, with an area of 468 square kilometers (181 sq mi) and a population of approximately 79,034.

