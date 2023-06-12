Cuba marks the World Day against Child Labor





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 12 (ACN) On the occasion of the World Day against Child Labor, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recalled today that in Cuba there are no children or adolescents forced to work, nor abandoned infants without protection.

On Twitter, the foreign ministry pointed out that the prohibition of child labor is one of the fundamental principles governing the right to work.



This date has been celebrated since 2002 with the aim of denouncing the exploitation of children that takes place in many countries around the world, where children are forced to work, denying them all rights to education, health and a full life that allows their development and wellbeing.



Under the slogan, "Social Justice for All - End Child Labor!", the actions for 2023 will focus on an international call to achieve social justice by eradicating child labor and ratifying Convention 138 of the International Labor Organization (ILO) on the minimum age for admission to employment, as well as Convention 182 on the worst forms of child labor.



It is estimated that around 160 million children are currently working around the world, representing one in every 10 children.