Cuban MPs discuss deeply the legal scenario in the country





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 12 (ACN) A working session of the Constitutional and Legal Affairs Commission of the National Assembly of People's Power (Parliament) was held today in Havana with the purpose of checking the state of implementation of the legal transformations and the updating of its members.



The meeting took place at the National Capitol, seat of the legislature, and was attended by Jose Luis Toledo Santander, president of the Commission, Yamila Peña Ojeda, Attorney General, and other authorities from the Ministry of Justice, the People's Supreme Court, the Ministry of the Interior and the National Organization of Collective Law Firms.



The meeting was also attended by representatives of deputies and government officials from all the provinces via videoconference.



The main purpose of the seminar was to contribute to the preparation of the members of the commission, since a high percentage of them are in their first legislature and some of them do not belong to the legal sector as such.



During the meeting, the different organizations made presentations to verify the current state of the entities and to specify how much progress has been made in the prioritized tasks such as the incorporation of young people, the computerization of the processes and the improvement of the legal operators.



They also followed up on the main problems detected in the field and the efforts made to give the required attention to these issues so that they do not threaten the exercise of citizens' rights and the proper functioning of those responsible for the administration of justice.