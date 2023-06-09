U.S. tries to justify its aggression against Cuba with fallacies, Cuban FM asserts





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 9 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, said today that the accusation published by the U.S. newspaper The Wall Street Journal is part of Washington's practice of inventing fallacies to justify its aggression against the island.



On Twitter, Cuban diplomat pointed out that such unfounded information, about an agreement with China for the installation of a military enclave in the Caribbean nation, is an example of that design.



Rodriguez Parrilla reiterated in the message that Cuba is a country of peace, and rejects any foreign military presence in Latin America and the Caribbean, particularly that of the United States.



Cuba denied on Thursday, in a press conference, the news of The Wall Street Journal that assures that it would have reached agreements with China on the installation in its territory of a military base for spying on U.S. communications.



From the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs ( MINREX by its Spanish acronym), deputy minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio stated that these are fallacies promoted by the perfidious intention of justifying the unprecedented absolute regime of blockade, destabilization and aggression against Cuba, and of misleading the public opinion of the United States and the world.



By virtue of the declaration of Latin America and the Caribbean as a zone of peace, signed in Havana in January 2014, Cuba rejects any foreign military presence in the region, and of U.S. military personnel, especially in the military base that illegally occupies a portion of the national territory in the province of Guantanamo, the diplomat expressed.



Fernandez de Cossio mentioned the alleged acoustic attacks against U.S. diplomatic personnel in Havana, the falsehood about a non-existent Cuban military presence in Venezuela and the imaginary existence of biological weapons laboratories, as similar slanders fabricated by U.S. officials.