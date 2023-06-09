Cuban President Meets US Entrepreneurs





Havana, June 8 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel met on Thursday with Mark Baum, vice-president of the US Food Industry Association (FMI) and with Jorge Ignacio Fernandez, president of the Hope for Cuba Foundation.



On his Twitter account, the head of state wrote that the meeting focused on the potential for bilateral business deals between the two countries and the hurdles imposed by the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of Cuba.



During a meeting at the Cuban Chamber of Commerce on Monday, the visiting US businessmen expressed their interest in establishing commercial links with Cuba in the food sector and explore the needs of the Cuban people as well as Cuba’s potential and opportunities in terms of foreign trade.



Cuban Chamber of Commerce, Antonio Luis Carricarte extended the gratefulness of the Cuban people and government and recalled that local products like honey, coffee, charcoal, rum and vaccines could be exported to the US.



The two US businessmen also consider exchange of scientific research, medications, and in other areas without waiting for the lifting of the US commercial blockade. They expect to hold a Cuba-US business forum early next year in Washington D.C. and prepare reciprocal visits to Cuba and US by entrepreneurs from both sides.



Baum and Fernandez told reporters that The Food Industry Association (FMI) (https://www.foodtradenews.com/2022/08/11/mark-baum-of-fmi-the-food-industry-association/) reaches out to over 100 million US homes and represents an over 800-billion-dollar industry, with its main goal being the promotion of a food supply chain which is safe, healthy and efficient.