Cuba wishes Pope Francis a speedy recovery





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 8 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez wished Pope Francis a speedy recovery from the abdominal surgery that he underwent Wednesday and reasserted his admiration and respect for the Supreme Pontiff.



On his end, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla also sent a message of support to Pope Francis, 86, who according to Vatican reports had a laparotomy to remove intestinal scar tissue and repair a hernia in his abdominal wall, remnants of a surgical procedure to remove part of his colon two years ago.



According to Stefano Alfieri, the surgeon who performed the operation at Rome’s Gemelli University Hospital, His Holiness is awake and feeling well.