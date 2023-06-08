Cuba launches Gender Equality Observatory website





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 7 (ACN) Teresa Amarelle Boué, secretary-general of the Federation of Cuban Women, announced today the launching of a web portal of the Cuban Gender Equality Observatory as a means to collect, process and spread gender-based information from a legal perspective.



According to the official, the Observatory integrates the three pillars of governance management—science and innovation, computerization, and social communication—for purposes of analysis as a valuable decision-making tool.



The initiative is part of the actions of the National Program for the Advancement of Women, approved by the Council of Ministers in October 2021 and entered into force by Presidential Decree 198/2021.