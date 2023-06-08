US Coast Guard Service Returns 25 Irregular Migrants to Cuba





Havana, June 7 (ACN) The US Coast Guard Service returned to Cuba 25 irregular migrants on Wednesday, the Cuban Interior Ministry reported.



The group—22 men and 3 women—was taken to the Orozco harbor, in the western province of Artemisa. The individuals made an illegal departure from Cuba and were intercepted by the US Coast Guard Service on the sea.



Most of the returned persons are residents of the provinces of Matanzas (west) and Holguin (east), the report explained and added that two of the individuals were under conditional freedom at the time of their illegal departure; they will be submitted to relevant courts to have their condition be revoked.



Another three irregular migrants were returned on Tuesday from The Bahamas.



Some 3 thousand 911 irregular migrants have thus far been returned to Cuba this year in 81 operations by US Coast Guards and regional countries.



Cuba reiterates its firm commitment to a regular, safe and orderly migration and warns of the danger and risks entailed by illegal departures by sea.

