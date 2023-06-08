Cubans Brace for Intense Rains





Havana, June 7 (ACN) The Weather Center with the Cuban Meteorology Institute issued a special advisory 1 Wednesday afternoon alerting on the occurrence of very heavy rains along the country, and particularly in the center and eastern portions of the island, washed by rains over the past hours.



The rains occurred over the past 24 hours from eastern Camaguey to Santiago de Cuba provinces are due to trough in the mid and high tropospheric levels in the Gulf of Mexico and a humid flow in lower levels, all combined with weather instability derived from strong warming, the advisory explains.



The information adds that 21 localities in eastern Cuba have registered over 100-milimiter rainwater accumulates thus far.



The advisory alerts that the unstable weather conditions will prevail over the next few says throughout Cuba, causing thunderstorms and rains that can turn very heavy and intense in several localities of the central and eastern regions.



According to information released on latest TV newscast, authorities and people in different areas are taking measures to protect the people, property, foodstuffs and other material resources in the event of intense rains and their impact.