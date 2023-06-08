Cuban Supreme Court Rejects Messages on Communications Control





Havana, June 7 (ACN) Cuba’s Supreme Court denied on Wednesday information spread on Whatsapp groups about upcoming supervision or control of personal communications on the island.



On its Twitter account, the Court affirmed that the information circulating on the social media is fake news.



The messages spread announce upcoming control of phone calls and text messaging and monitoring of social media users, and action that would allegedly be backed by Cuban Decree Law 346, in its article 2607. But, the only Cuban decree under that number refers to the 2017 State Budget.



The Decree Law contains a unique article allowing modifications to article 8, item 2, first paragraph of Law 122 “About the State Budget for the year 2017, of December 27, 2016, the Court explains.



Cuba’s Supreme Court is in charge of applying justice and ensure the processing and solution of the country’s judicial issues.



According to its website, the Court’s mission contributes to the full exercise of the rights and duties and obligations of individuals and entities, to the welfare of the citizens, legal security, sustainability and the development of the socialist society.