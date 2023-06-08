Russia and Cuba Praise Implementation of Joint Projects





Havana, June 7 (ACN) Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero and his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin underscored in Moscow on Wednesday the significance of ongoing joint projects aimed at expanding economic and commercial relations.



During official talks, Marrero Cruz said that Cuba and Russia have always shared high-level bilateral relations, and in today’s complex times when their enemies try consolidating their supremacy on the world, both countries are more united to keep their struggle.



Mishustin on his part described Cuba as a key partner in Latin America which maintains relations based on cooperation and mutual respect.



We considered as very important the implementation of joint projects, particularly those designed in the long run, such as the upgrade of the Cuban metal and oil industries.



As part of his official agenda in Russia, the Cuban Premier also met with Dmitri Chernyshenko, vice-president of the Russian government.

