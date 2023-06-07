Expression cannot be Overwhelmed by Fascist Ideas





Havana, June 6 (ACN) Poetry is common good; we cannot allow expression be overwhelmed by fascist ideas, said Cuban poetess Nancy Morejon in Paris during the literary forum “Poetry is my Flag”, as part of her denunciation of recent harassment against her.



In a statement uploaded to social media, the Cuban National Literature Laureate defended Cuban culture and condemned hatred-motivated messages against poetry, masked behind an allege defense of freedom of expression.



In the presence of intellectuals, poets and friends of Cuba in Paris, Morejon recalled the legacy of great figures of Cuban poetry such as Nicolas Guillen, Ruben Martinez Villena and Fina Garcia Marruz.



The outstanding Cuban writer received from renowned poet Francis Conde a letter signed by over 300 poets and intellectuals condemning the harassment she faced by hatred-motivated circles, who influenced the revocation of her position as president of honor of the 40th Paris 2023 Poetry Market event.