Cuba marks 75th anniversary of Human Rights Declaration





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 6 (ACNU) On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the Cuban Association of United Nations (ACNU by its Spanish acronym) announced today, at a press conference, the actions that will be developed during the current year to commemorate the anniversary.



Norma Goicochea Estenoz, president of the ACNU, said that the civil society of the Caribbean island will join the celebrations at a global level through the second edition of the event "For the sovereignty of Cuba and against terrorism", on June 14 at the University of Havana.



Goicochea Estenoz pointed out that the event will condemn all forms of terrorism of which the Caribbean country is a victim, including media terrorism, which generates hatred towards different social spheres.



A significant moment will be the Forum of the Cuban civil society against the U.S. blockade, which in the words of Goicochea Estenoz, constitutes a flagrant violation of human, civil and political rights towards the population of the archipelago.



She explained that the action plan for the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights will also include considerations on the right to cultural freedom, which is currently threatened by the harassment of artists such as the Buena Fe group and the poet Nancy Morejon, winner of the 2001 National Literature Prize.



She also commented that the commemoration of the anniversary will be a propitious occasion to demand Cuba's removal from the list of countries sponsoring terrorism, due to the consequences that this measure generates in the deterioration of the people's living conditions.



The United Nations General Assembly proclaimed the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in Paris, France, on December 10, 1948, as a common ideal for all peoples and nations through teaching and education, respect for rights and freedoms.