Cuba reported seventh perceptible earthquake in 2023





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 6 (ACN) The network of stations of the National Seismological Service reported today that at 5:11 a.m. the seventh perceptible earthquake was reported in Cuba this year.



According to the statement, released by the National Center for Seismological Research ( CENAIS by its Spanish acronym), perceptibility reports were received in the municipalities of Santiago de Cuba, Guantanamo and Caimanera, in the eastern part of the country, and no material or human damages were reported.



According to the CENAIS, the 4.9 magnitude earthquake was located 165 kilometers (km) southeast of Caimanera, in the province of Guantanamo, at coordinates 18.702 degrees north latitude and 74.235 degrees west longitude, at a depth of 10.0 km.



The first perceptible earthquake of this year occurred on February 8 southwest of the Isle of Youth, and the rest have been reported mainly in the provinces of Guantanamo, Santiago de Cuba and Granma, in eastern Cuba.