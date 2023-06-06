Cuba Singers Faced Aggression and Harassment during Spain Tour





Havana, June 5 (ACN) The Cuban duet Buena Fe, made up of Songwriter and Singer Israel Rojas and guitarist Yoel Martinez briefed intellectuals at the Havana-based Union of Writers and Artists on their most recent tour of Spain, where they faced harassment and aggressive actions of hatred.



The songwriter explained that after their concert at Madrid’s Galileo Galilei hall, where they have performed for several years, they and their audience faced uncomfortable situations.



They launched violent actions against us to have us react with similar response, because it was their provocation to damage the image of Buena Fe, of Cuba on social media, he said.



Rojas alerted his colleagues that these violent circles not only tried to damage the work of his duet, but also the image of Cuban poet Nancy Morejon in a recent incident, and that they will keep trying the same formula against other Cuban artists who want to take their work to the world.



It is regrettable that those who act under manipulation are persons formed in Cuban academies, including art schools; so we have to take out our truth to encourage solidarity for the world and not cruelty against our own countrymen.



The artists said that haters and the media try to influence every Cuban abroad and those who admire Cuba’s achievements; this cannot be allowed to happen, he said.



Rojas insisted in the need to protect Cuban artists in their international tours both for international and local institutions to preserve their physical integrity and avoid incidents like the ones they faced in the city of Barcelona.



The songwriter also thanked solidarity-with-Cuba groups who gave their support to have the duet perform despite constant cancellation of concerts caused by pressure on local promoters and owners of concert halls.



Yoel Martinez said that during their stay in Spain they defended Cuba, its music and culture. We lived intense days because we were face to face with hatred, though they could not shut us up.



The meeting was attended by the president of the Union of Artists and Writers Luis Morlote and Abel Prieto, president of the Casa de Las Americas cultural institution, among other representatives of several culture organizations.