Cuban delegation to attend Central American and Caribbean Games in good shape, Dr. in charge asserts





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 5 (ACN) The Cuban delegation that will attend the 24th Central American and Caribbean Games to be held June 23 to July 8 is in favorable physical condition to take part in the event.



This was stated today by Dr. Yamil Gutierrez Jorge, deputy director of the Institute of Sports Medicine and chief medical officer of the delegation, who insisted on the absence of injuries that could jeopardize the presence of the Cuban squad in the oldest regional multisport event in the world.



There have been some injuries typical of sports practices, but they have been solved thanks to the medical procedures and the prioritized attention to the athletes, he said in a meeting with the press.



In the case of judoka Idalis Ortiz (over 78 kilograms), Olympic and world champion, she has recovered from the injury suffered last February 18 in the Tel Aviv Grand Slam, which prevented her from taking part in the tatami of the world championship in Doha, Qatar, in May.



He indicated that since 2022 the preparation of the athletes has been focused on the different sporting events scheduled for this calendar, including the Centrocaribes.



Gutierrez Jorge added that, also from the psychological point of view, the delegation is in good spirits and highly motivated for San Salvador 2023.



As part of the medical control, the Cuban Anti-Doping Laboratory, accredited by the World Anti-Doping Agency, systematically monitors the delegation to ensure their presence in the Games.