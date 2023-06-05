Díaz-Canel sent best wishes to renowned Cuban figures





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 4 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez sent his best wishes to both Dr. Francisco Durán—director of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Public Health—and Gerardo Hernández—Hero of the Republic—on the occasion of their birthdays.



"Two heroes of Cuba are celebrating their birthdays: Gerardo Hernández and Francisco Durán. To them, our best wishes and a big hug for all they have done for the Homeland. Have a good Sunday!" the head of state wrote on his Twitter account.



Gerardo Hernández, an International Relations graduate, is one of the revolutionaries known in the world as The Cuban Five, who infiltrated violent groups in Miami to prevent violent actions against the Island.



Francisco Durán played an outstanding role in the campaign against COVID-19 in Cuba through TV appearances to update the population on the pandemic situation in the country.