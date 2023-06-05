Communist Party wishes Cuban hero a happy birthday





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 4 (ACN) The Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) saluted Gerardo Hernandez Nordelo, National Coordinator of the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution (CDR), on the occasion of his 58th birthday.



"A hero of Cuba and its people, pride of the nation and, moreover, deputy, member of the Council of State and of the Central Committee of the PCC, leader of our largest mass organization, is celebrating his birthday. Here’s to your health, Gerardo, so you can keep putting up a fight!,” the message said.



The National Assembly of People's Power and other Cuban authorities also greeted the Hero of the Republic, one of the young revolutionaries known in the world as The Cuban Five, who infiltrated violent groups in Miami to prevent criminal actions against Cuba.



Hernández Nordelo was released on December 17, 2014 as part of a humanitarian agreement between the U.S. and Cuban governments.