Storm Arlene to Turn into Remnant Low

Havana, June 2 (ACN) Tropical depression Two of the current hurricane season which formed in the Gulf of Mexico gained intensity and organization to evolve into Tropical Storm Arlene, a weak system expected to degenerate into a remnant low on Saturday.
In its advisory 3 Friday afternoon, the Cuban Meteorology Institute explained that Arlene had 65-km-per-hour sustained winds with higher gusts and it’s moving South at 7 km per hour.
The storm is expected to slightly increase speed and gradually weaken into a low in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico, north of western Cuba.
Although Arlene is a weak and short-lived storm, its future track near Cuba suggests paying attention to upcoming advisories by the Meteorology Institute.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio