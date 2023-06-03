Storm Arlene to Turn into Remnant Low





Havana, June 2 (ACN) Tropical depression Two of the current hurricane season which formed in the Gulf of Mexico gained intensity and organization to evolve into Tropical Storm Arlene, a weak system expected to degenerate into a remnant low on Saturday.



In its advisory 3 Friday afternoon, the Cuban Meteorology Institute explained that Arlene had 65-km-per-hour sustained winds with higher gusts and it’s moving South at 7 km per hour.



The storm is expected to slightly increase speed and gradually weaken into a low in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico, north of western Cuba.



Although Arlene is a weak and short-lived storm, its future track near Cuba suggests paying attention to upcoming advisories by the Meteorology Institute.

