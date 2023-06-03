Cayman Islands returns irregular migrants to Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 2 (ACN) A new return of irregular migrants from the Cayman Islands took place last night at the Jose Marti International Airport in Havana, the Ministry of the Interior (MININT) reported today.



The agency said that three men arrived by air, bringing the total number of people returned from that territory in the western Caribbean Sea to 78.



The group, according to MININT, had left the country illegally and one of them had to be transferred to the investigation bodies for being allegedly responsible for a serious criminal act, which had been under investigation since before leaving the country.



The operation is the 78th from countries in the area and 3,882 Cubans have been returned so far in 2023.