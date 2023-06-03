Diaz-Canel attends tribute to iconic Cuban singer-songwriter





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 2 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, today attended the awarding of the degree of Doctor Honoris Causa to Silvio Rodriguez, at the University of Havana.



The ceremony, in the Aula Magna, was attended by numerous Cuban artists and intellectuals and PhD Miriam Nicado, rector of the UH, recalled the musical and poetic work of the founder of the Nueva Trova Movement.



Silvio received a folder with posters created by design students, which refer to emblematic songs of the author of Ojala, while a prominent professor of the university pronounced praise to the troubadour.