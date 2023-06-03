Cuba to host G-77+China Summit on science and development next September





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 2 (ACN) The current challenges of development and the role of science, technology and innovation will be the topics to be discussed at a summit of heads of state and government of the Group of 77 plus China (G-77 + China), to be held in Havana next September.



According to Gerardo Peñalver, first deputy minister of foreign affairs, Cuba, in its capacity as pro tempore president of this coordination mechanism, convened the event for September 15 and 16 this year.



Speaking at the BRICS Friends foreign ministers' meeting in South Africa, the Cuban diplomat underscored the importance that both groupings give to the use of science, technology and innovation as drivers of sustainable development.



Cuban representatives have indicated that in the Presidency of the G-77 +China, assumed in January this year, the priority is to promote international solidarity and cooperation in support of post-pandemic recovery for the developing world.



The G-77+China is the largest and most diverse grouping in the multilateral sphere, bringing together 134 member states, representing 80 percent of the world's population.