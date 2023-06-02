Cuba Denounces Aggression against its Artists





Havana, June 1 (ACN) Cuba’s Foreign Ministry denounced on Thursday in an official statement the fascist acts committed against Cuban artists.



Prestigious Cuban artists and intellectuals have been the targets of aggressions encouraged, promoted and orchestrated by ultra-right elements in European nations, the statement reads.



The most recent example is the harassment of the Buena Fe duet in some scenarios in Spain and the ignominious revocation of the President of Honor condition at Frances “Poetry Market” event, granted to Cuban writer Nancy Morejon.



The Cuban Foreign Ministry rejects the strong pressures, intimidation and blackmail used against entrepreneurs, cultural promoters and cultural facility owners who have been in charge of organizing the presentation of Cuban artists in those countries.



The Foreign Ministry understands that these have been isolated acts staged by minority groups representing neo-fascist ideology forces, which received important funds from organizations at the service of imperialism with the aim of denigrating Cuban culture and Cuban artists and do away with the historic and patriotic memory of the Cuban people and their cultural identity.



Cuban culture, which is under the inhumane and illegal US economic blockade, is bearer of a message of peace, dialog and tolerance and rejects barbaric actions, hatred and violence which imperialist circles try to impose from the United States and some of its allied countries, the statement notes.



Solidarity, peace and commitment to arts will keep being the ideals of Cuban artists against violence, impunity, fascism and cultural colonization.



Cuba will not renounce taking its culture to any corner of the world and in front of any aggression it will respond with firmness and unity, the statement by the Cuban Foreign Ministry concludes.