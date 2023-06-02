Tropical Depression Forms in the Gulf of Mexico





Havana, June 1 (ACN) The Cuban Meteorology Center (Insmet) issued its Tropical Storm Advisory One on the formation in the northern Gulf of Mexico of Tropical Depression two of the current hurricane season, which runs June 1 to November 30.



The depression center was located Friday afternoon at some 615 kilometers northeast of Key West and 700 kilometers north-northwest of Cabo San Antonio, Pinar del Rio, Cuba.



The phenomenon then had 55-km per hour sustained winds with higher gusts and will slowly travel south over the next 12 to 24 hours.



Environmental conditions in the area are not very favorable for the depression’s development and although it could slightly gain in intensity and become a tropical storm, it will be short-lived and can weaken in 24 hours, according to Insmet.