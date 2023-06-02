Havana celebrates World Children's Day





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 1 (ACN) On the occasion of World Children's Day, commemorated today, the Cuban capital city will organize celebrations in every municipality, including recreational activities and other events to mark both the date and the beginning of summer in the country.



Public parks, streets and other areas will host games, contests, exhibitions and performances designed jointly by the city government, the National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation (INDER), the National Aquarium of Cuba and other entities.



World Children's Day is celebrated every year on June 1, a date established in 1956 by the General Assembly of the United Nations (UN) to celebrate fraternity and understanding among children worldwide and, to this end, the Member States agreed to promote actions directly involving every family’s little ones.