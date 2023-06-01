All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
01
June Thursday

Cuban President saluted World No Tobacco Day



HAVANA, Cuba, May 31 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel highlighted the celebration of World No Tobacco Day, established by the World Health Assembly in 1987 to raise awareness of the smoking epidemic, spread messages about tobacco control and encourage compliance with the World Health Organization (WHO) Framework Convention on Tobacco Control.

The day informs the public about the dangers of tobacco use, the business practices of tobacco companies, WHO’s efforts to combat smoking, and how to claim their right to health and a healthy life.

According to official figures, tobacco consumption kills nearly six million people each year, a number expected to rise by 2030 unless more countermeasures are implemented.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News