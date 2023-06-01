Cuban President saluted World No Tobacco Day





HAVANA, Cuba, May 31 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel highlighted the celebration of World No Tobacco Day, established by the World Health Assembly in 1987 to raise awareness of the smoking epidemic, spread messages about tobacco control and encourage compliance with the World Health Organization (WHO) Framework Convention on Tobacco Control.



The day informs the public about the dangers of tobacco use, the business practices of tobacco companies, WHO’s efforts to combat smoking, and how to claim their right to health and a healthy life.



According to official figures, tobacco consumption kills nearly six million people each year, a number expected to rise by 2030 unless more countermeasures are implemented.