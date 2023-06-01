Caribbean Festival will Highlight Cuba-Mexico Bonds





Santiago de Cuba, May 31 (ACN) The 42nd Caribbean Festiva or Fire Feast, as it is popularly known, will run July 3-9 in this eastern Cuban city and will strengthen ties between Mexico and Cuba.



The event will highlight the Mexican Life and Death Celebrations, a festivity declared oral and intangible heritage of humanity in 2003 by the UN Education, Science and Culture Organization.



The director of Santiago’s Caribbean Cultural Center Orlando Verges told reporters that the festival will contribute to strengthen cultural and educational relations with Mexico.



Mexican culture is universal that’s why Mexicans are proud of it said Verges and stressed the affection of the Mexican people for their Cuban sisters and brothers.



The Caribbean Festival includes cultural parades, workshops, artistic galas, book launches and an visual arts exhibit, among other activities.



Some 600 delegates from Martinique, Barbados, Trinidad-tobago, the Dominican Republic and other nations are expected to attend the festival along representatives of Cuban culture and traditions.