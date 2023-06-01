The Bahamas Returns 16 Irregular Cuban Migrants





Havana, May 31 (ACN) Bahamian authorities returned 16 irregular migrants to Cuba, the island’s Interior Ministry announced on Wednesday.



The group included four women and two minors among its members who were mostly from the provinces of Mayabeque and Cienfuegos, according to the announcement.



One of the individuals was on conditional freedom at the time of the illegal departure from the country and will face a corresponding court on the revocation of the conditional freedom benefit.



The group was returned through Havana’s Jose Marti International Airport as the 15th operation of its kind from The Bahamas, which has returned 638 irregular migrants to Cuba this year.



Some 3 thousand 879 irregular Cuban migrants have been returned to the island in 77 operations from countries of the region which maintain migration accords with Havana.