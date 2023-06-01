Children are at the root of Cuban policy, UNICEF holds





VARADERO, Cuba, May 30 (ACN) “Children are at the root Cuban public policy,” said Alejandra Trossero, UNICEF representative in Cuba, at the 1st International Congress on Children and Adolescents Creciendo al Futuro (Growing into the Future).



“In the last 60 years, children are the center of many of the great transformations in Cuba, and the country’s work in education, provided to more than 99% of the population, and its free and universal health care system, are immensely valuable,” she added. “UNICEF has worked in Cuba for more than 30 years”, she pointed out, “and as International Children's Day, on June 1, draws near, we should reflect on Cuba’s progress in the last 12 months and, particularly, on the Family Code, a great achievement in the recognition of children's rights.”



Creciendo… designed a scientific program of topics related to children’s rights in Cuba, protective environments, peace building and non-violence, comprehensive policies to protect children and teenagers, and related literary and audiovisual production.