Cuba to strengthen legal cooperation with Ibero-America





HAVANA, Cuba, May 30 (ACN) Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz and Enrique Gil Botero, secretary-general of the Conference of Ministers of Justice of Ibero-America (COMJIB), reasserted their willingness to keep building bilateral links in the legal sector, especially in the field of notarial law.



As part of his ongoing working visit to Cuba, Gil Botero talked with Cuban Minister of Justice Oscar Silvera Martínez and members of his Board of Directors at a meeting—also attended by representatives of the General Council of Spanish Notaries and the COMJIB—to discuss topics such as notarial work and training and the use of technology to provide legal services in Cuba.



Established in 1992 and based in Spain, COMJIB is an international intergovernmental organization that brings together the Ministries of Justice and similar institutions from countries of the Ibero-American Community of Nations.



COMJIB is intended to develop cooperation programs, adopt legal treaties and resolutions or recommendations to the member states, and promote consultations among them through appointed expert committees.