International Design Congress kicked off in Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, May 30 (ACN) Based on topics related to the role of design in social development, public policy promotion, and relations with new production processes, the 11th Havana International Design Congress Forma 2023 started its sessions in this city.



Themed De todas Formas, Diseño (Design in every way), the conference gathers some 200 Cuban and foreign delegates, including participants from Mexico, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Spain and Argentina.



The opening keynote lectures were given by ScD. Sergio Luis Peña, dean of the Higher Institute of Design of Cuba and chair the Organizing Committee, and ScD. Luis Rodriguez, a Mexican expert in theory and processes, who spoke about design and its relationships.



Among other goals, Forma 2023 is intended to address design from research and its links with communication, culture, industry, sustainability and local development.