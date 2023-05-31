Cuban president presides check-up meeting in central province





HAVANA, Cuba, May 30 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, led today the check-up meeting in Ciego de Avila to analyze the actions developed by that province to contribute to the country's economic development.



As indicated by the Presidency on Twitter, Manuel Marrero Cruz, Prime Minister of Cuba, and Roberto Morales Ojeda, Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, accompanied the President.



With the visit to this territory concludes the tour around the country to review the goals set in January 2023, which began last May 8 in Artemisa, and will resume next September.



In an interview with the head of state by the presidential team, Diaz-Canel said that the analyses carried out in the provinces have been very critical and self-critical, with concrete reports that focused on the problems to be solved.