University of Havana awards Doctor Honoris Causa to Argentine Ruben Fontana





HAVANA, Cuba, May 30 (ACN) The Argentine Ruben Fontana, a pioneer in the professionalization of design and master of generations, received the degree of Doctor Honoris Causa in Design, in the Aula Magna of the University of Havana, in this capital.



Sergio Luis Peña Martinez, dean of the Higher Institute of Design (ISDI) of the Havana University, who was responsible for the tribute, made a review of the extensive career of the honoree and pointed out the valid reasons why he was recognized with such a high distinction.



Peña Martinez described Fontana as a man of integrity who has always been on the side of truth and reason.



He also pointed out that the artist, born in 1942, is the creator of the Typos Latinos Biennial, the main exhibition of Typographic Design in Latin America, and has been a professor at the University of Buenos Aires since 1985.



As part of his extensive career, he has maintained a close relationship with Cuba, being the only foreigner to receive, in 2007, the National Design Award, granted by the Caribbean island.



The new Doctor Honoris Causa thanked the authorities of the University of Havana and PhD in Sciences Miriam Nicado Garcia, rector of this institution, who was present at the ceremony.



Ruben Fontana has also received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Fund for the Arts of the Argentine Republic, the Graphic Design Award from the Spanish Design Association and the Medal of Honor from the Type Director Club of New York, the world's leading graphic design organization.