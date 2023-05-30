All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Cuban President Acknowledges Role of Cuban Tobacco Workers



Havana, May 29 (ACN) Cuban President and Communist Party Leader Miguel Diaz-Canel acknowledged on Monday the work of Cuban tobacco leaf growers on their national day, which is marked on the anniversary of the birthday of historic unionist Lazaro Peña Gonzalez.

On his Twitter account Diaz-Canel congratulated the tobacco farmers, the cigar rollers and those who commercialize the Cuban product.

Other top Cuban government and party officials like Premier Manuel Marrero and Party Organization Secretary Roberto Morales also marked the date and thanked Cuban tobacco workers for their contribution to the country’s economy.

