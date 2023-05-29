Cuban foreign minister congratulates the Eurasian Economic Union





HAVANA, Cuba, May 29 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, congratulated today the countries that make up the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) on the occasion of the celebration of a new anniversary of its creation.



On Twitter, the Cuban diplomat reiterated the island's willingness to expand cooperation in areas of mutual interest with the nations that make up this integration mechanism with which it maintains historic friendship ties.



The EEU is an integration scheme of economic content that was approved on May 29, 2014 after the signing of the Agreement for the Creation of the Eurasian Economic Union, by the presidents of Russia, Kazakhstan and Belarus, however, it was on January 1, 2015 that it was formally constituted with the incorporation of Armenia and Kyrgyzstan.



Said body provides for the free movement of goods, services, capital and labor, in addition to improving integration, increasing competitiveness and cooperation between national economies, and promoting stable development in order to raise the quality of life.