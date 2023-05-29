Diaz-Canel attends opening ceremony of International Scientific Convention at Havana University





HAVANA, Cuba, May 29 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, attended today the opening ceremony of the 1st International Scientific Convention of the University of Havana, Saber U.H. 2023.



Along with executives of national and Ibero-American organizations and representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited to Havana, academics and students, Diaz-Canel Bermudez lectured the first conference of the meeting, unprecedented in this center of high studies.



In it, the leader explained the socio-economic importance of science, technology and innovation in the business sector.



Diaz Canel recalled that science and innovation, digital transformation and social communication are the pillars of government management and emphasized that one of the strengths of the country in this regard is that it has regulatory standards, including the National Innovation Council.



For her part, rector of the Havana University, Míriam Nicado announced that the convention brings together more than 2,000 delegates from 30 countries and is one of the main actions of the program for the 295th anniversary of its founding, on January 5, 1728.