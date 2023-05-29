Cuba marks Tobacco Worker's Day





HAVANA, Cuba, May 29 (ACN) On the occasion of the Day of the Tobacco Worker in Cuba, Cuban authorities congratulated today those who work in that sector, which distinguishes Cuba in the world.



On Twitter, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero stressed in his congratulatory message that the date is celebrated as a honor to workers' leader Lazaro Peña Gonzalez.



Meanwhile, on the same social media, Ydael Perez, Minister of Agriculture, thanked tobacco workers for their contribution to the Cuban economy.



Lazaro Peña, known as the captain of the working class in the country, was born on May 29, 1911, and from a very young age he worked in the tobacco sector.



The workers in this branch make it possible for Havana cigars, or Cuban-made cigars, to be considered the best in the world.