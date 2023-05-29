Council of the Federation of Democratic Youth comes to an end





HAVANA, Cuba, May 28 (ACN) The General Council of the World Federation of Democratic Youth (WFDY) and the Mission of Solidarity with Cuba closed its doors at the Fidel Castro Ruz Center in Havana.



According to Mirthia Julia Brossard Oris, head of the International Relations Department of the National Committee of the Young Communist League (UJC), the participants—92 from 32 countries—learned about the reality of the Cuban people and the hardship caused by the U.S. blockade and developed an action plan for the current year to strengthen ties between sister nations.



The young attendees reasserted their support to the Revolution and demanded the U.S. government to lift the blockade, close its naval base in Guantanamo, and take Cuba’s name off the list of states sponsors of terrorism.



As part of the final day of the event, the members of the FMJD enjoyed a guided tour of the Fidel Castro Ruz Center.