Cuban Vice-president Meets Gabonese Counterpart





Havana, May 26 (ACN) Cuban Vice-president Salvador Valdes Mesa held talks Friday with his counterpart from Gabon Rose Christiane Ossouka Raponda, who is paying an official visit to Cuba.



On his Twitter account, Valde Mesa said that the two nations enjoy positive relations since bilateral links were established on 26 March 1974.



The two officials reviewed the advancement of bilateral links and ratified the bonds of friendship between their two nations, according to the website of the Cuban presidency.



Valdes Mesa extended his appreciation to Gabon for its support of the Cuban resolution annually submitted to the UN General Assembly demanding the end of the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of Cuba.



The Gabonese official was accompanied by Yolande Nyonda, Delegate Minister for Foreign Affairs; Jean Claude Monssounda, Gabonese ambassador to Cuba; and Faustin Yve Nguiend Nickolo, special advisor to Gabon’s Presidency.



On the Cuban side was Elio Rodriguez, deputy Foreign Minister and Luis Amoros, director for Sub-Saharan Africa at the Foreign Ministry.