Cuban deputy PM holds exchange with San Marino Republic's foreign minister





HAVANA, Cuba, May 26 (ACN) Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz, deputy prime minister and minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment, today held an exchange with Luca Beccari, secretary of state for Foreign Affairs, International Economic Cooperation and Telecommunications and head of government of the Republic of San Marino, who is on an official visit to Cuba.



Cabrisas Ruiz stressed that this visit is an opportunity to deepen bilateral ties and promote development in different spheres.



Beccari pointed out that the relations between the two countries are very stable and lasting and despite the differences, they have many characteristics in common.



He noted that during his visit to Cuba he signed two memorandums, one in the field of international and political cooperation and the other on health collaboration, which will lay the groundwork for working on future projects.



Cuba and San Marino established diplomatic relations in 1996, which have been based on mutual respect.



Both parties have expressed their commitment to strengthen bilateral ties in all areas, and have highlighted the potential for closer cooperation.



The European country has maintained its support for Cuba's resolution before the United Nations General Assembly on the need to put an end to the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States.

















