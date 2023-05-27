Cuba and the European Union hold 3rd Joint Council





HAVANA, Cuba, May 26 (ACN) With the aim of evaluating the implementation of the Political Dialogue and Cooperation Agreement (PDCA) between Cuba and the European Union (EU), the 3rd Joint Council between the largest of the Antilles and the Community bloc took place today in Havana.



Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz, deputy prime minister and minister of foreign trade and foreign investment, and Josep Borrell Fontelles, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and vice president of the European Commission, along with other officials and diplomats from both sides participated in the opening of the meeting.



Cabrisas Ruiz emphasized that this represents the first visit of his counterpart in his current responsibility to the Caribbean nation, an occasion to review objectives of mutual interest contemplated in the documents subscribed in matters of collaboration and expansion of bilateral relations.

The deputy prime minister recalled that the PDCA, signed in December 2016, is currently in its third cycle of provisional implementation, since it began to be implemented in this way in November 2017.



The meeting takes place during the celebrations for the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Cuba and the continental grouping, in addition to sustaining uninterrupted ties with its 27 member states, he added.



Borrell Fontelles ratified the willingness of his delegation to face the dialogues with frankness and constructive will to continue advancing in the rapprochements and bring development projects to a successful conclusion.