Cuban experts from westernmost province awarded National Prize of the Academy of Sciences





PINAR DEL RIO, Cuba, May 26 (ACN) For the first time a team of researchers from the University of Pinar del Rio Hermanos Saiz Montes de Oca won the National Award of the Academy of Sciences of Cuba in the section of Natural and Exact Sciences, with great relevance for the development of forestry activity in the country.



Professionals from the institution of high studies of the territory and the Provincial Meteorological Center dealt with the characteristics of two pine species that grow naturally and are characteristic of the western part of the country.



It is an anatomical research that favors the use of these species in the best possible way and allows identifying which are the ideal or suitable places for their development in natural forests and pine forests, Liutmila Perez del Valle, one of the authors, explained to the Cuban News Agency.

It also contemplates actions conceived within the forestry development plan until 2030 and with great incidence for the production of wood, resin and other timber products.



Robert Ramirez Hernandez, another of the academics, added that they demonstrated that different types of pines appeared on different types of substrates and were located through mapping.



The scientific work presents a relevant contribution to the conservation and sustainable use of species, contemplated in the National Biodiversity Strategy 2022 and endorses the scientific preparation and professionalism of its authors and supports the relevant development of forestry activity in Cuba.