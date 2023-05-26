Cuban PM participates in assessment of Ministry of Communications





HAVANA, Cuba, May 26 (ACN) Manuel Marrero Cruz, Cuban Prime Minister, is attending today the annual working meeting of the Ministry of Communications (MINCOM), in Havana.



He is accompanied by Yudi Rodriguez, member of the secretariat of the Central Committee of the Communist Party and head of its department of attention to services; Jorge Luis Perdomo Di-Lella, deputy prime minister of the country; and Mayra Arevich Marin, head of communications.



The meeting aimed to evaluate the fulfillment of communications projects in 2022 in pursuit of Cuba's digital transformation and to check the performance of the programs in 2023.



The minister of communications said that among the objectives to be addressed this year are the development of infrastructure and public telecommunications services, strengthening cybersecurity, and advancing in the transition from computerization to Digital Transformation.

Representatives of the sector from all the provinces are participating via videoconference.