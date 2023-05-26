EU High Representative Meets Cuban Business Community





Havana, May 25 (ACN) Visiting European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Political Security and Vice-president of the European Commission Josep Borrell met on Thursday with local entrepreneurs as the fist point on his official agenda in Cuba prior to the 3rd Cuba-EU Joint Council.



Speaking with the entrepreneurs in Havana, Borrell stressed the noticeable growth of the emerging economic sector made up of micro, small and medium companies, and said he was convinced that their performance could contribute to a change of the country’s economic structure and its development.



Despite the difficulties imposed by the US blockade of Cuba, the European continent is one of Cuba’s major commercial partners, its second source of tourists and one of the main investors through joint projects, Borrell noted.



These facts represent the historic relations between Cuba and the EU which is willing to keep present in Cuba supporting initiatives aimed at providing better quality of life to the Cuban people.



Borrell said his visit here offers the opportunity to reinforce economic and trade interaction and boost ways to advance towards sustainability, equity and prosperity.



Participants at the meeting share with the European visitor their views about the challenges and opportunities to develop businesses in Cuba, where entrepreneurs are facing limitations posed, to a large extend, by the US siege of the island, and where they contribute to the improvement of the country by generating wealth and new jobs.



During his visit to Havana, Borrell will co-preside over, along with Foreign Minister Bruno Rodrigurez the 3rd Joint Council to consider the advancement of the implementation of the European Union-Cuba Political Dialog and Cooperation Agreement, signed 12 December 2016, which went into force 1 November 2017.



The agreement offers a regulatory framework for bilateral relations by setting the basis for the development of stable links, which are mutually beneficial and based on mutual respect, reciprocity and equality.



The High Representative will also meet with local authorities and representatives of diverse sectors of Cuban society; he will also tour institutions hosting EU-Cuba cooperation projects.



Cuba and the European Union established diplomatic relations on 29 December 1988. Cuba maintains full bilateral relations with all 27 European Union member states.