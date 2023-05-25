Cuban President Attends Hostelry Event





Havana, May 24 (ACN) Cuban President attended on Wednesday the International Hostelry and Restoration Fair HostelCuba 2023, underway in Havana.



The head of state toured the fair’s stands deployed at Pabexpo exhibit hall, to the west of the Cuban capital. He also shared views with participants and exhibitors and learned about the offer brought by different companies participating at the event.



According to PL News Agency, the event is being attended by over 300 exhibitors and representatives of trademarks from 15 nations.



Exhibits, training workshops, key-note lectures, business rounds and investors meetings are part of the fair, which favors the purchase of new technologies that contribute to meet international standards and clients’ demands.



HostelCuba 2023 is showcasing equipment and machinery, drinks and foodstuffs, decoration items, textiles and communication technology, among others.



The fair is based on the Cuban Portfolio of Foreign Investment Opportunities which offers 209 hostelry and 90 recreational projects, along with 50 plans for nature tourism, 32 for camping, 22 nautical recreation and 76 tourism support.