US Coast Guard Service Returns 23 Irregular Cuban Migrants





Havana, May 24 (ACN) The US Coast Guard Service returned 23 irregular Cuban migrants on Tuesday, according to the Cuban Interior Ministry.



Twenty-two men and one woman made up the group returned to the Cuban western port of Orozco in Artemisa Province. The individuals had previosly made two illegal departures from the island.



The US Coast Guard has returned 2 thousand 898 irregular migrants to Cuba this year. In all, 3 thousand 859 Cubans have been returned in 75 operations from by the USCG and countries of the region.



Cuba maintains its commitment to a regular, safe and orderly migration and warns about the danger entitled by illegal departures by sea.