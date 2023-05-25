Saudi Arabia and Cuba to Deepen Bilateral Relations





Havana, May 24 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez and Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister for Political Affairs ratified on Wednesday their governments’ willingness to further strengthen bilateral political and diplomatic relations.



The links between the Caribbean island and the Middle East country are based on an over 65-year history and they keep deepening as expressed during the recent meeting between Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and Saudi Tourism Minister Ahmed Aqeel Al Khateeb.



The meeting stressed the interest of the two nations to keep expanding bilateral relations, particularly economic, commercial and cooperation links in areas of common interest.