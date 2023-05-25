Cuban President: The Priority is the Country’s Economic and Social Scenario





Havana, May 24 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, First Secretary of Cuba’s Communist Party and President of Cuba told local parliamentarians that a major goal this year is addressing the country’s complex economic and social scenario with the political action of Communist Party members who must encourage the people’s understanding and participation and strengthens unity.



During a working session of the Cuban Parliament, ahead of the second special session of the legislative body on Thursday, Diaz-Canel addressed the challenges facing the country.



He referred to the preparation of leaders who will take the highest Communist Party, Government and State positions over the next five year.



He stressed the need to keep on the construction of socialism combined with challenges among necessary alternatives.



People around the world say that the Cuban people deserve prosperity and they also acknowledge the heroism of this people over the years, he said and added that the young people must find in our reality their own ways and participate in all spaces for the sake of their preparation and aspirations.



Diaz-Canel also stressed the need to guarantee effective performance of state institutions because, he said, their bad performance discredit the revolutionary process.



The head of state suggested a working system based on five avenues: economic development, attention to social problems, institutional strengthening, preparation of political leaders and ideological strength.



“We live in a post-pandemic world rocked by the COVID-19 pandemic, which brouth to surface many inequalities and conflicts,” he said.



Washington reinforced its blockade of Cuba since the second half of 2019 with the inclusion of Cuba on the list of states sponsors of terrorism plus 243 sanctions against the island by the former Donald Trump administration.



In that context, the US government attacked Cuba on two fronts: economic pressures, chase of financial transactions by international companies and banks, and the cultural colonization aimed at having Cubans break with their roots and cling to the US hooks aimed at controlling the world, Diaz-Canel noted and said that for those reasons Cuba applies the socialist logics, proven by our own history and successes.